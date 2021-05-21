Nigeria's top military commander dies in plane crash

Nigeria's Chief of Army Staff Lieutenant General Ibrahim Attahiru has died in a plane crash near the town of Kaduna, north of the Nigerian capital of Abuja. The Nigerian Air Force confirmed that one of its planes crashed near the Kaduna International Airport late on Friday. Attahiru was among the eight people on the aircraft, which was carrying a group of high-ranking military commanders to the town of Kaduna, some 180 kilometers north of Abuja.