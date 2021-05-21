A 'thank you' to Bob Dylan at 80
Thirty years ago, my relationship with Bob Dylan began with an act of theft. Hidden away in the basement of my childhood home, I dug through my father's dusty record collection. My fingers flipped past the standard-issue baby boomer "classics" until they found their way to "Bob Dylan's Greatest Hits Volume II." It was the cover art that hooked me. Dylan's iconic silhouette with a harmonica around his neck, shot from behind and bathed in blue light. It felt like an invitation to something clandestine and new. After one listen, I knew I needed this record more than my father ever would.www.startribune.com