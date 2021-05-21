newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

A 'thank you' to Bob Dylan at 80

Minneapolis Star Tribune
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThirty years ago, my relationship with Bob Dylan began with an act of theft. Hidden away in the basement of my childhood home, I dug through my father's dusty record collection. My fingers flipped past the standard-issue baby boomer "classics" until they found their way to "Bob Dylan's Greatest Hits Volume II." It was the cover art that hooked me. Dylan's iconic silhouette with a harmonica around his neck, shot from behind and bathed in blue light. It felt like an invitation to something clandestine and new. After one listen, I knew I needed this record more than my father ever would.

www.startribune.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bruce Springsteen
Person
Bob Dylan
Person
Buddy Holly
Person
Elvis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Harmonica#Greatest Hits#American#Midwestern#Tiktok#Golden Globe#Mikebuttry1#Classics#Blue Light#Albums#Cover Art#Basement#Shadows#Whiskey#Eden#Gates#Edina#Lake Superior
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Grammys
News Break
Music
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Musicthisisdig.com

Chrissie Hynde Set To Release Bob Dylan Covers Album

Pretenders‘ Chrissie Hynde has shared details of a new Bob Dylan covers album that she recorded largely over text. Standing In The Doorway: Chrissie Hynde Sings Bob Dylan will comprises nine renditions of Dylan’s songs and it’s due for release on 21 May – a few days before the icon’s 80th birthday.
CelebritiesMinneapolis Star Tribune

80 things you should know about Bob Dylan on his 80th birthday

He may stay forever young, but the calendar says Bob Dylan will turn 80 on Monday. The pandemic knocked the revered singer-songwriter off the road for the first time in more than three decades, but he responded with his first album of original material in eight years, the exceptional "Rough and Rowdy Ways." And we know he's not done.
Celebritiescompletemusicupdate.com

Radio 4 announces programmes to mark Bob Dylan’s 80th birthday

BBC Radio 4 has announced a load of programming to mark the 80th birthday of Bob Dylan, including documentaries and a new radio play. “Earlier this year we brought listeners some brilliant programming on the life and legacy of David Bowie – an artist close to so many of our audience’s hearts”, says Radio 4 Controller Mohit Bakaya. “I’m delighted to announce that the station is now looking at another musical genius who has loomed large in our culture for many decades: Bob Dylan”.
Visual Artharrisondaily.com

Bob Dylan artwork to go on display in the U.S. this year

The largest collection of Bob Dylan’s artwork ever seen will go on display later this year in the U.S. “Retrospectrum” spans six decades of Dylan’s art, featuring more than 120 of the …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and...
Music963kklz.com

Bruce Springsteen to Receive the 2021 Woody Guthrie Prize

Bruce Springsteen has been announced as the 2021 recipient of the Woody Guthrie Prize. Per the official website of the Woody Guthrie Center, The Boss will accept the award during a virtual event for the members of the Woody Guthrie Center on May 13. Springsteen said in a statement about...
MusicVoice of America

Bob Dylan Teaches You About Questions, Count Nouns

Nobel prize winner Bob Dylan is considered to be one of the best American songwriters. In today’s Everyday Grammar, we will explore how Blowin’ in the Wind, a famous Bob Dylan song, can teach you about English grammar. You will learn about question words, nouns and more. Let’s begin by...
Musicarcamax.com

Happy 80th, Darlin' Bard Bob Dylan

WASHINGTON -- Bob Dylan made me break into silent tears once, in concert on Nov. 11, 2001. Two months from the Sept. 11 attacks, people were still shattered. The song was "Tangled up in Blue." Pitch-perfect for the moment in time, from the album "Blood on the Tracks." Try it sometime and you shall be released.
New York City, NYMiddletown Press

Patti Smith on the Return of Live Music and the First Time She Met Bob Dylan

Patti Smith isn’t one to get cabin fever, but this past year has been the exception, as the pandemic left her grounded in her home city. “I haven’t left New York in over a year, which is the longest I’ve been rooted since my children have grown,” she tells Rolling Stone. “I’m not used to being rooted in one place. But I’ve spent most of my time writing.”
Celebritieswpkn.org

Dylan Birthday Special

80 Years – Bob Dylan Birthday Special celebrates Bob Dylan who has been a major figure in popular culture for more than 6 decades. Born Robert Allen Zimmerman on May 24, 1941, Bob Dylan is an American singer-songwriter, author, and visual artist. Some of his most celebrated work dates from the 1960s when songs such as “Blowin’ in the Wind” (1963) and “The Times They Are a-Changin’” (1964) became anthems for civil rights and anti-war movements.
Miami, FL3 News Now

Exhibit of Bob Dylan's artwork coming to FIU in November

Art by musician Bob Dylan will be on display in Miami in late November. The art exhibit will open at Florida International University on Nov. 30, the school announced in a press release. The collection will include drawings, paintings, and ironwork sculptures created by the Grammy-award-winning musician over six decades.
Celebritiesbigissue.com

Celebrating Bob Dylan’s 80th birthday

Celebrating 80 years of Bob Dylan’s life ahead of the icon’s birthday on 24 May, we bring it all back home to the beginning, revisiting how he was discovered in the smoky clubs of Greenwich Village. And since everyone’s probably familiar with Like A Rolling Stone, we present the 80 best Dylan songs that typically don’t appear on ‘best of’ collections. As a special treat, here’s a Spotify playlist of them all!
Museumsthebrag.com

There’s a Bob Dylan museum opening in 2022

Come 2022, a Bob Dylan museum will officially be welcomed into the world. The museum will be brought into existence at none other than the Bob Dylan Center, where a goldmine of Dylan archives will be made available to view and experience by the public. As reported by Pitchfork, the...
Museums940wfaw.com

Bob Dylan Artwork To Receive First U.S. Museum Showing

Bob Dylan's artwork will have its first U.S. exhibition, titled Retrospectrum, beginning on November 30th at Florida International University. The university’s Patricia & Phillip Frost Art Museum "will feature more than 120 of Dylan’s paintings, drawings, and sculptures spanning six decades. The exhibit will be on view through April 17th, 2022."
Cambridge, MAwhatsupnewp.com

Passim School of Music to honor Bob Dylan ahead of his 80th birthday

(Cambridge, MA) The Passim School of Music will honor Bob Dylan ahead of his 80th birthday with Tangled Up in You: Interpreting & Imagining Bob Dylan in the 21st Century. Led by singer/songwriter Emma Swift, the class will help performers answer three key questions: What is it that makes Dylan’s songs so wonderful to sing? Why Dylan, why now? How do you know you’re right for the song? Swift will explore production choices, collaboration and song selection, talk about some of the great Dylan interpreters from Joan Baez to Nina Simone and beyond, and investigate how covering songs can improve your own songwriting. The workshop will be held online from 1:00-2:30 ET on Saturday, May 15th. Anyone interested can register now at passim.org/school-of-music/classes-workshops.
CelebritiesMcAlester News

'Good grief Charlie Brown!' Celebrating Dylan's 80th

I once came upon a "Peanuts" comic strip by famed cartoonist Charles Schulz, commenting on the then-approaching birthday of someone already recognized as one of our greatest musical artists. The four-panel strip opens with Linus and Charlie Brown standing behind a brick wall and looking over it in reverie. Then...
MuseumsNME

A museum dedicated to Bob Dylan to open in Oklahoma next year

A new Bob Dylan museum is set to open in Oklahoma next year – get all the details below. The Bob Dylan Center in Tulsa will open its doors on May 10, 2022, almost exactly a year following its announcement today (May 12). An Instagram post announcing the new museum...
Tulsa, OKTulsa World

Opening date announced for Bob Dylan Center

The Bob Dylan Center in Tulsa will open May 10, 2022. The opening date was announced via a Wednesday news release, which said the center will welcome visitors from around the world who can access and interact with more than 100,000 exclusive cultural treasures found in The Bob Dylan Archive.
Duluth, MNPosted by
MIX 108

Lyrics Handwritten by Bob Dylan Sells for $57,000

Bob Dylan's autograph is rare in itself, but handwritten lyrics signed by Dylan are ultra-rare and can fetch large sums of money as shown by the ending price of this recent auction. Iconic Auctions wrapped up their Amazing Music Auction on Saturday, May 15h which included items from The Beatles...