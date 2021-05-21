Heir of Sonic in bitter financial fight over trust with BancFirst

AJG has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Truist upped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.33.