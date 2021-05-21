Lee Spirits Company Named Colorado's 'Ready to Drink Producer of the Year' by the 2021 New York International Spirits Competition for the Consecutive Year

The Elevated Spirits Company is pleased to announce that Cierto Tequila was honored with an unprecedented seventeen (17) medals and awards at the 2021 International Spirits Competition (SIP Awards). The SIP Awards honored Cierto with two Platinum medals, five Double Gold medals, one Gold medal, eight Consumer Choice Awards and one Innovation Award - far surpassing all other tequila brands. With these seventeen new medals and awards, Cierto Tequila has now won three hundred and four (304) international medals and awards. Cierto Tequila is an authentic, 100% natural “true” tequila made exclusively from healthy, mature Highland agave in Jalisco, Mexico. Due to its character, complexity and incredibly smooth taste, tequila experts around the globe have called Cierto the “World’s Finest Tequila.”