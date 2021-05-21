WWE SmackDown Live Results, Your Feedback And Viewing Party

Hello everyone, it’s Friday and that means we’re in for another episode of WWE Smackdown. Tonight is the go home show for WrestleMania Backlash on Sunday so we should be some kind of decent lead in to Smackdown’s portion of that card. The big story is the return of Jimmy Uso last week and his not falling in line with Roman Reigns, which led to Roman’s challenger Cesaro leaving all 3 members of that stable laying to end the show. Roman will certainly have some kind of response to all of that, and we’ll have to see what Cesaro will have to say as well. The Smackdown tag team titles will be defended Sunday when champions Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode defend against Rey and Dominik Mysterio so there will likely be another interaction between those teams. We don’t have a clear picture for the Intercontinental title yet, so we’ll either get some kind of multi man set up coming out of this show or an announcement about who Apollo Crews will be defending that title against. I’m also sure we’ll get the umpteenth iteration of Tamina and Nia Jax doing stuff while Shayna Baszler, Reginald, and Natalya hang around. Anyway, let’s see what WWE has in store for us.