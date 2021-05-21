newsbreak-logo
Fatty15 Healthy Aging Supplement Restock Makes it Available to All

By PRWeb
Stamford Advocate
 2 days ago

SAN DIEGO (PRWEB) May 21, 2021. After recent supply limitations due to excessive demand, Seraphina Therapeutics is pleased to announce that its innovative fatty15 supplement is once again back in stock and widely available. This healthy aging supplement utilizes C15:0, also referred to as FA15™, which naturally targets receptors throughout our bodies that help to regulate metabolism, immunity, mood, sleep and appetite. Fatty15 is the world’s only provider of C15:0 (pronounced see-fifteen, and also called pentadecanoic acid), a unique, pure, and essential micronutrient that is so critical to protecting your mind and body that it can start improving aging-related conditions within weeks. Fatty15 is available directly through the company’s website and is shipped in a fully recyclable box with renewable packaging, lessening your impact on the environment when you buy.

