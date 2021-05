Wow, wow, and wow. That’s all I really have to say. The third round of the PGA Championship had all the feel of a final round of a major championship. Lucky for us, it was only Saturday. There was a rise with Phil Mickelson going 5-under through his first 10 holes. A conflict, when an overcooked draw from the face of his trusty 2-wood found the water on the 13th hole, resulting in a double-bogey. As for a potential fall and resolution, we will simply have to wait 24 hours as Mickelson will attempt to become the oldest major championship winner.