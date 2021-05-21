Note on Chris Dickinson Replacing Shota Umino for NJPW Strong Tag Match With Jon Moxley
– As noted, Jon Moxley teamed with Chris Dickinson for the May 7 edition of NJPW Strong, and they defeated the team of Yuji Nagata and Ren Narita. Jon Moxley defending his IWGP US title against Nagata was actually originally planned for Strong, but Jon Moxley later revealed that Tony Khan suggested to have the match on Dynamite, where it ended up taking place. Additionally, Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso has another note on a change that was made to the recent NJPW Strong tag team match with Moxley.411mania.com