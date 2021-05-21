AEW Files Trademark for New Program ‘Rampage’

newsbreak-logo
– As previously reported, AEW and WarnerMedia announced the new AEW program, Rampage, which will debut on TNT later this August 13. The show will air weekly on Friday nights at 10:00 pm EST on TNT before moving to TBS, along with Dynamite, in January 2022. Fightful has a report that AEW filed a trademark on its new show name on May 17.

