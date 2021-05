Shinsuke Nakamura was played to the ring by a very excited gentleman on SmackDown this week, but who was he?. WWE's entrance themes haven't been as fire as they once were. Perhaps that's due to the fact they let go of iconic composer Jim Johnston. Either way, some of its more modern themes are still pretty darn good, a category in which Shinsuke Nakamura's music falls. Despite not having words, arenas full of people manage to sing along when it hits.