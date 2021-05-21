newsbreak-logo
Madison County, ID

Judge declares Lori Vallow Daybell indigent

By Eric Grossarth, EastIdahoNews.com
eastidahonews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. ANTHONY — A district judge has declared Lori Vallow Daybell as indigent. The single-sentence order came down from District Judge Steven Boyce on Friday. Idaho law allows a judge to declare someone as indigent, meaning she has limited ability to pay for legal services such as a defense attorney or investigative or expert fees. A judge can determine this based on monthly income, whether a person is on public assistance or if they are serving a sentence in a correctional or mental facility.

