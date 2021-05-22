newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Violent Crimes

Mollie Tibbetts murder trial shown video of suspect sleeping during interrogation as defence claims confession coerced

By Justin Vallejo
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vw4WE_0a7UjHKz00

A partial confession to the murder of Mollie Tibbetts was coerced while the farmworker accused of killing her was sleep deprived in an 11-hour interrogation, according to the suspect’s defence attorney.

Christian Bahena Rivera, 26, is charged with the first-degree murder of the 20-year-old University of Iowa student in 2018.

The court heard Mr Bahena River led investigators to her body in a cornfield where he allegedly said, "I brought you here, didn’t I? So that means that I did it. I don’t remember how I did it".

The partial confession is key to the prosecution case, but defence attorney Jennifer Frese said a video from the interrogation room showing Mr Bahena Rivera falling asleep suggested the confession was coerced while he was sleep-deprived.

The 30-minute surveillance video played at accelerated speed showed Mr Bahena River sleeping in his chair and on the table before he was awoken for a meal.

The footage was taken during his interrogation at the Poweshiek County Sheriff’s Office in Montezuma, Iowa, in August 2018 after Mr Bahena River had worked a full day at a dairy farm before the interview.

He was interrogated in Spanish by former Iowa City police officer Pamela Romero, who admitted she noticed him fall asleep but said that he remained alert and engaged during questioning.

During cross-examination, Ms Romero also admitted she falsely told Mr Bahena Rivera they found his hair in his car and already had cellphone records.

She also told Mr Bahena Rivera, a Mexican who has been living illegally in the US, that she wasn’t with immigration enforcement even though he was taken into custody by immigration authorities during the interrogation.

Prosecutor Scott Brown argued that Mr Bahena River directed police to the location of Ms Tibbett’s body, proving that the confession was not coerced.

Judge Joel Yates is considering whether to keep the testimony that Mr Bahena Rivera led police to Ms Tibbetts’ remains after finding Ms Romero failed to read the suspect his Miranda rights.

The prosecution argued that evidence was now relevant given the defence’s argument that Mr Bahena Rivera’s partial confession was coerced.

Ms Romero told the court that Mr Bahena Rivera said at the scene that he approached Ms Tibbetts while she was running, and fought with her after she threatened to call the police.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

View All 6 Commentsarrow_down
The Independent

The Independent

131K+
Followers
75K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mollie Tibbetts
Person
Scott Brown
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#A Confession#Interrogation#Trial Court#Police Records#County Police#Surveillance Video#Video Surveillance#University Of Iowa#Spanish#Mexican#The Associated Press#Suspect#Investigators#Cross Examination#Prosecutor Scott Brown#Cellphone Records#Mr Bahena Rivera#Judge Joel Yates#Immigration Authorities
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Violent CrimesPosted by
The US Sun

Who are Mollie Tibbetts’ parents?

MOLLIE Tibbetts was last seen alive on July 18, 2018. And ahead of her murder trial, set to begin on May 19, 2021, her heartbroken parents step into the spotlight. Mollie Tibbetts' parents are Rob Tibbetts and Laura Calderwood. In addition to Mollie, her parents have two sons, Scott and...
Davenport, IAthegazette.com

Judge OKs broadcast of murder trial for Cristhian Bahena Rivera, accused in death of Mollie Tibbetts

The public will be able to watch the trial of the man charged with killing University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts — but not in person. Citing COVID-19 protocols, Judge Joel Yates said in an order dated Monday that the public and news media will not be allowed inside the courtroom when the trial of Cristhian Bahena Rivera starts next week. But the judge acknowledged “intense” public interest in the case and said news outlets can operate remote-controlled video cameras to broadcast the proceedings live on the internet or television.
Iowa StateBowling Green Daily News

Jurors shown videos of runner, vehicle at Iowa murder trial

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Jurors at the trial of the man charged with fatally stabbing a University of Iowa student in 2018 were shown surveillance videos Thursday of a woman running and a vehicle later tied to the defendant driving by her seconds later. Investigators testified about how the...
Brooklyn, IAwho13.com

Jury Selection for Mollie Tibbetts’ Accused Killer Begins Monday

DAVENPORT, Iowa — It’s been nearly three years since Mollie Tibbetts went missing and was found murdered. Starting Monday, a jury will finally be selected to determine the fate of her accused killer, Cristhian Rivera. Tibbetts was a 20-year-old University of Iowa student who grew up in Brooklyn. The trial...
Violent CrimesPosted by
Law & Crime

Watch Live: The Murder of Mollie Tibbetts Trial

Cristhian Bahena Rivera stands trial in the 2018 murder of University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts, 20. Court is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. CT / 9:30 a.m. ET. You can watch in the player above. Tibbetts went missing while out jogging in the small town of Brooklyn, Iowa....
Brooklyn, IAKSNB Local4

Criminal defense attorney breaks down Mollie Tibbetts trial

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - After almost three years, the man accused of killing Mollie Tibbetts is set to stand trial starting Monday with jury selection. Cristian Bahena Rivera is charged with First Degree Murder, accused of stabbing Tibbetts to death. Tibbetts was last seen July 18th of 2018 while...
Iowa StatePosted by
WDBO

Prosecutor says trial in Iowa student's death won't be easy

DAVENPORT, Iowa — (AP) — A prosecutor warned prospective jurors Monday that the trial of a Mexican national charged in the 2018 fatal stabbing of a University of Iowa student will include graphic evidence that will be emotionally difficult to see and hear. Prosecutor Scott Brown said the first-degree murder...
Brooklyn, IAcbs2iowa.com

A look back at the Mollie Tibbetts case as trial begins

DAVENPORT, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — July 18th, 2018: 20-year-old Mollie Tibbetts takes a break from dog-sitting at her boyfriend's home to jog the streets of Brooklyn and disappears. Her boyfriend would report her missing the next day. Within days Mollie's story had spread beyond Iowa. A website. aerial and...