In Name Only: How Ford's Electric F-150 Lightning Compares to the 1993 SVT Lightning

Yet another electric truck has joined the list of pickups with batteries ready to try and electrify America in the 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning. Judging by the sheer number of high-profile electric pickups in the pipeline, combining America's love affair for trucks and a zero-emissions powertrain seems like a good bet to put Americans into an EV. Will it be? The vehicles below will test the theory. From the Ford F-150 Lightning, to the Tesla Cybertruck and an electric Chevy Silverado, read on for every electric truck on the way.