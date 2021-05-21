newsbreak-logo
In Name Only: How Ford's Electric F-150 Lightning Compares to the 1993 SVT Lightning

MotorTrend Magazine
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLightning is back. Except, the 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning shares absolutely nothing with the original Lightning pickups that first debuted in the early 1990s. Even the old sport truck's iconic Lightning badge has been redesigned for the all-new EV pickup truck by the same name. And though it is often said history repeats itself, in this case history has reincarnated itself into something somehow both more powerful and less sinister.

