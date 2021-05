Bitcoin has been taking a beating lately. After Elon Musk announced that Tesla would stop accepting BTC, the world’s largest crypto went into a free fall, declining 32% in price. Much of that decline occurred relatively slowly over the course of a month. But today saw a particularly sharp downturn after the Chinese government announced that it was banning crypto trading by banks and institutions. The most extreme action China has taken against crypto yet, it sent Bitcoin into a tailspin. At one point earlier today, Bitcoin shed 6% of its value in just five minutes. The question investors need to ask themselves is this: Is this a sign of things to come or just a blip on the screen?