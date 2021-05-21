newsbreak-logo
Wanderitphoto

Top things to do and see in Positano, Italy

Nestled amongst the dreamy cliffs of Amalfi coast, Positano attracts travellers from all around the world and that’s thanks to it’s spectacular location, luxury hotels and dreamy beaches bordered with colorful umbrellas and enchanting restaurants. 

If you’ve been dreaming of a perfect Italian getaway which is filled with incredible views, delicious food and unforgettable memories- Positano is a place for you. 

But somewhere between tasting world’s best tiramisu and sipping limoncello, there are many incredible things to do and see while voyaging across the Amalfi Coast. 

Let’s dive in the list of the absolutely best things to experience when in Positano!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O8Smc_0a7Uipni00
PositanoAliya Izumi/Unsplash

1. Stay in an ultimately luxurious hotel that provides some of the best and most dreamy views in Europe! Check out La Sirenuse, Villa Franca Positano or Hotel Poseidon for your stay inspiration. 

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G2wQx_0a7Uipni00
La Sirens Hotel, PositanoJoose/Unsplash

2. Visit Positano’s iconic art galleries while wandering its dreamy streets. 

3. Visit Santa Maria’s Church or in Italian “Chiesa di Santa Maria Assunta” located just a stone’s throw from the beach, in the heart of Positano.

4. Rent a boat! Positano is the perfect place to book a day or hourly boat rental. The Amalfi Coast has one of the most beautiful coastlines in the world and what better way to watch it all than from the sea?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0n4rAj_0a7Uipni00
Boat rental in PositanoLouise Krause/Unsplash

5. Rent a paddleboard or kayak. Are you running on a low travel budget but still want to take in the incredible views from the sea? To your advantage, there are several paddleboard and kayak rentals across the beach. 

6. Take a scenic road trip to Praiano for another dose of jaw-dropping views and delicious food. 

7. Visit the famous Fiordo Di Furore and walk down to its iconic beach overlooking the bridge. 

8. Spend a day chilling under the iconic orange parasols on the iconic Marina Grande Beach. 

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ahw9L_0a7Uipni00
Spiaggia Grande, PositanoSean Kelley/Unsplash

9. Indulge in delicious food. There are tons of great restaurants in Positano, stepping into gems such as La Tagliata or Capricci will reward you with an incredible selection of traditional dishes and wine. 

10. Take a day trip to Capri. The island has been favored by celebrities for many reasons, and the most jaw-dropping views are just one of them!

11. Take the hike along “The Path of Gods”. The “Sentiero Degli Dei,” is a scenic trek on the Amalfi Coast that ends in Nocelle, above Positano.

12. Rent a scooter to discover the narrow and enchanting roads of Positano and soak up every corner of breathtaking seaside views. 

13.  Explore the grottos. There are several grottos located along the dramatic Positano coastline and these are easily accessible by a boat rental or a guided tour.

