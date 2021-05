Rohto 50 Megumi Oil-In All In One Hydrating Lotion is one of those powerhouse products you never heard of but wish you did and now you do! Rohto 50 Megumi Oil-In All In One Hydrating Lotion is an emulsion creates with over 50 different moisturizing ingredients. It’s my little secret weapon for when my skin is feeling extra dry and tight! Since Spring is an on and off again affair here in New York my skin is still doing something weird where one day it acts normal and the next day it’s dry. Combine that with the fact I’ve started using a heavier dose of a new retinol and I could pass for an alligator. It takes a lot for my skin to look as smooth as it does in the pictures you see of me and one of the things that helps is Rohto 50 Megumi Oil-In All In One Hydrating Lotion.