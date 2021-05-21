Top 10 Best A Mug To Keep Tm Friend Gifts Sets 2021

All products featured on Epicurious are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Wine glasses and cutlery might be traditional, but when you're invited to the nuptials of a culinarily-minded couple, the best kitchen wedding gifts pack a little more punch. Part of what knocks a present up a peg from good to great is how well it reflects the newlyweds in question; actually playing to their interests and needs goes much farther than an expensive-but-impersonal alternative. So when they're the type to dote on a sourdough starter, arrange their cookbooks alphabetically by author's last name (by color is cute but ineffective!), and regularly sharpen their knives, it's best to meet them where they are. Read on for a few of the best wedding gifts you could give to a pair of serious home cooks—and prepare to receive a glowing thank you note in return.