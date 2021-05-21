Romanov Pounds Kudryashov Over Twelve in WBC Title Eliminator

Brandon Figueroa KO7 Luis Nery ... Brandon “Heartbreaker” Figueroa scored a career-best victory and captured the WBC 122-pound championship with a seventh-round knockout of previously unbeaten two-division champion Luis Nery Saturday at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. "It feels amazing, this is a dream come true,” said Figueroa. “I know everyone doubted me, but here I am with the belt. It's all thanks to hard work and dedication.” The fight lived up to its billing with Figueroa (22-0-1, 17 KOs) implementing his smothering strategy early, forcing a firefight with Nery (31-1, 24 KOs) from the opening bell. Nery appeared to control much of the early action, owning edges in punches landed (209 to 177) and punch accuracy (34% to 27%) throughout the fight, according to CompuBox. But it was the 24 year-old Figueroa’s persistence in coming forward that eventually began to wear on Nery. Better fourth and sixth rounds for Figueroa showed cracks in Nery’s armor and were a harbinger for what would come soon after.