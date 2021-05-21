SLED investigating double homicide in Williston
Williston, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - State authorities in South Carolina are investigating a double homicide that occurred today in Williston. Details are limited at this time but a spokesperson with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division confirmed the agency was asked by the Williston Police Department to investigate a shooting incident reported today. The agency was not able to release the location or the time of the incident at the time of this report.www.wrdw.com