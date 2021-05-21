newsbreak-logo
Dawes County, NE

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Dawes by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-21 18:21:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-21 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Dawes THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EASTERN DAWES COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 530 PM MDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However heavy rain is still possible with this thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM MDT for the Panhandle of Nebraska. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service Cheyenne.

alerts.weather.gov
Dawes County, NE
Nebraska State
Dawes County, NEweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Dawes, North Sioux by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-13 18:01:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-13 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Dawes; North Sioux SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WESTERN DAWES AND NORTHERN SIOUX COUNTIES UNTIL 545 PM MDT At 503 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Montrose, or 23 miles south of Edgemont, moving southeast at 30 mph. Penny size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. This strong thunderstorm will be near Montrose around 515 PM MDT. Crawford and Fort Robinson Campground around 545 PM MDT. Other locations impacted by this storm include Fort Robinson and Whitney.