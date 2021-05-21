Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Dawes by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-21 18:21:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-21 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Dawes THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EASTERN DAWES COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 530 PM MDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However heavy rain is still possible with this thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM MDT for the Panhandle of Nebraska. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service Cheyenne.