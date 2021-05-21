newsbreak-logo
Financial Reports

Brokerages Anticipate SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) to Announce -$0.34 EPS

By Gary Stephens
modernreaders.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrokerages expect SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.34) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for SeaSpine’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.41) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.28). SeaSpine reported earnings per share of ($0.50) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 32%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Stocksbaseballnewssource.com

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Bellerophon Therapeutics LLC is a biotherapeutics company. It is focused on developing products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary and cardiac diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of INOpulse and BCM which are in different clinical stage. Bellerophon Therapeutics LLC is based in Hampton, New Jersey. “. Shares...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$16.86 Billion in Sales Expected for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to post $16.86 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Pfizer’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $14.12 billion to $19.03 billion. Pfizer reported sales of $11.80 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Equities Analysts Set Expectations for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:NSA)

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 18th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.49 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.46. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.14 EPS.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $61.58 Million

Equities research analysts expect that AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) will announce $61.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for AtriCure’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $63.36 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $60.40 million. AtriCure posted sales of $40.82 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$101.56 Million in Sales Expected for Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) will post $101.56 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Workiva’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $101.04 million and the highest is $102.00 million. Workiva reported sales of $83.86 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) PT Raised to $108.00 at Susquehanna

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) had its price objective raised by Susquehanna from $100.00 to $108.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock. Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.730-0.760 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. NYSE LXP traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,422,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,919,435. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. Lexington Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $9.18 and a 12 month high of $12.74.
Financial Reportsbaseballnewssource.com

$0.66 EPS Expected for Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.66 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Service Co. International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.68. Service Co. International reported earnings per share of $0.58 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.
Financial Reportsbaseballnewssource.com

Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Livent’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the highest is $0.05. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Analysts Anticipate Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) to Announce $0.39 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) will report $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Yandex’s earnings. Yandex reported earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 333.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $635.29 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) will announce sales of $635.29 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Werner Enterprises’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $608.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $656.30 million. Werner Enterprises posted sales of $568.96 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) to Hold

According to Zacks, “Novanta Inc. designs, develops, manufactures and sells precision photonic and motion control components and subsystems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical equipment and advanced industrial technology markets. Novanta Inc., formerly known as GSI Group Inc., is based in Bedford, Massachusetts. “. Separately, TheStreet upgraded Novanta from...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 745 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its position in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,895 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 745 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

-$0.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX) to report earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Gemini Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.36) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.50). The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.050-3.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.80 billion-$11.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.41 billion.V.F. also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.50 EPS.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $224.73.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Rating Increased to Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $36.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Separately, Hovde Group raised shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a market perform rating to...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

First National Bank of Omaha Has $1.48 Million Holdings in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

First National Bank of Omaha lifted its holdings in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha owned approximately 0.12% of Kforce worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.