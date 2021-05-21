Brokerages Anticipate SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) to Announce -$0.34 EPS
Brokerages expect SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.34) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for SeaSpine’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.41) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.28). SeaSpine reported earnings per share of ($0.50) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 32%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.www.modernreaders.com