Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas winds decreasing; some overnight lows will be in 40s

By Marvin Clemons
reviewjournal.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe overnight low in Las Vegas will be around 53 degrees, well below the normal of 67 this time of year, according to the National Weather Service. Some parts of the valley will see lows in the upper 40s. Smoke is possible overnight from a 35,000-acre fire burning at the...

Las Vegas, NVreviewjournal.com

Rain not likely in Las Vegas on Monday after wet Sunday

There is a slight chance of rain in the Las Vegas Valley on Monday, according to the National Weather Service. The southwest part of the valley receive about 0.25 inches on Sunday with McCarran International Airport recording 0.01 inches for its first measurable rain since March 12. “There is an...
Nevada Statemynews4.com

GALLERY: Weekend weather in northern Nevada

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A collection of photos and video from this weekend's weather pattern. Did it storm in your area? Did you take photos or catch anything on video? Submit your content to our Chime In page for a chance to be featured.
Clark County, NVweather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Clark and SW Lincoln County Deserts, Las Vegas Dispatch by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-20 08:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-20 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Clark and SW Lincoln County Deserts, Las Vegas Dispatch; Esmeralda and Nye County Deserts, CNC Dispatch; Lake Mead NRA, Colorado River-NV side; Lincoln County, Ely Dispatch; Nye County Deserts, Las Vegas Dispatch; Sheep Range; Spring Mountains .An approaching weather system will bring gusty south- southwesterly winds to the Mojave Desert on Wednesday and spread to the entire region on Thursday, resulting in high fire danger due to critically low relative humidity values and cured fuels. FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE THURSDAY EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR SOUTHERN NEVADA, SOUTHEASTERN CALIFORNIA AND NORTHWESTERN ARIZONA The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a Fire Weather Watch, which is in effect from Thursday morning through Thursday evening. * AFFECTED AREA...In Arizona...Fire weather zone 101. In California...Fire weather zones 226, 227, and 229. In Nevada Fire weather zones 460, 461, 462, 463, 464, 465, and 466. * TIMING...Thursday 8 AM PDT / MST to 11 PM PDT / MST. * WIND...South-southwest winds 25-35 mph with gusts 40-50 mph. * HUMIDITY...Relative humidity values will be critical into the single digits on Thursday, with overnight recoveries only in the upper teens to lower 20s in the Colorado River Valley and Las Vegas Valley overnight into Friday.
Las Vegas, NVPosted by
Las Vegas News Beat

Daily Weather Forecast For Las Vegas

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Las Vegas: Monday, May 17: Sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear during night; Tuesday, May 18: Sunny in the day; while clear during night; Wednesday, May 19: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Thursday, May 20: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;
California StateSFGate

CA Reno NV Zone Forecast

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast. This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged. values for large geographic areas and may not be representative. of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,. please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev. CAZ072-NVZ002-180300- Greater Lake Tahoe Area- Including the cities of...
Nevada Statereviewjournal.com

I-15 traffic volume in Southern Nevada running above pre-pandemic levels

Traffic volume around the Las Vegas Valley has slowly been getting back to pre-pandemic levels — especially along the busiest road in the area. Combined traffic volume on three points of Interstate 15 (at Primm, Sahara Avenue and Mesquite) saw a total daily average of 370,637 vehicles in April, 3 percent above April 2019 — the last year before the pandemic reduced traffic numbers — when an average 360,345 vehicles were recorded, according to the Regional Transportation Commission.
Las Vegas, NVreviewjournal.com

Lane closures on Strip near Resorts World this week

Travel delays are expected this week on the north end of the Las Vegas Strip as crews begin to wrap up a nearly year-and-half long road project. Repaving and striping work on the portion of Las Vegas Boulevard near the soon-to-open $4 billion Resorts World will result in one travel lane open in each direction between Resorts World Drive and Spring Mountain Road until 2 p.m. Friday, Clark County announced last week.
Las Vegas, NVnews3lv.com

Las Vegas celebrates 116th birthday

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The City of Las Vegas is celebrating its 116th birthday this weekend. Las Vegas was founded in 1905 encompassing only 110 acres. Four years later, Las Vegas was also the driving force in the creation of Clark County. Today Las Vegas is known around the world...
Las Vegas, NVusbets.com

Vaccination, Lifted Restrictions Setting Up A Hot Summer In Vegas

Las Vegas is gearing up for one of its strongest summers in history, and if this past weekend is any indication, that’s just what the city is going to get. The Centers for Disease Control announcement Thursday that vaccinated people can forgo masks in most indoor settings prompted Nevada regulators on Friday to loosen the mask-wearing requirement in casinos. Casino resorts, most of which were greenlighted to return to 100% of their capacity last week, saw huge crowds, including an influx of drive-in traffic from California and Las Vegas residents celebrating with family and friends to mark the apparent winding down of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Nevada Statereviewjournal.com

All major COVID-19 metrics for Nevada trend lower over weekend

Nevada on Monday reported 542 new coronavirus cases and three deaths over the preceding three days. The state Department of Health and Human Services posted the updated data covering Friday through Sunday on the state’s coronavirus website. It was the fifth report since the state stopped reporting COVID-19 metrics over the weekend.
Las Vegas, NVreviewjournal.com

Suspicious package shuts northbound 1-15 lanes in northern valley

A report of a suspicious package prompted authorities to close the northbound lanes of Interstate 15 in the northern Las Vegas Valley on Monday morning. Las Vegas police spokesman Larry Hadfield said police were investigating the package that was discovered by the Nevada Highway Patrol at 10:53 a.m. in the area of I-15 and Craig Road. Highway Patrol spokesman Travis Smaka said the northbound lanes of the freeway were closed at Cheyenne Avenue as of noon.
Las Vegas, NVreviewjournal.com

South Point’s Michael Gaughan still going strong

Gas cost an average of 30 cents per gallon, Lyndon B. Johnson was president, and Clark County’s population was about 211,000 (about 100,000 people fewer than Henderson nowadays) when Michael Gaughan first became an owner of the El Cortez in 1965. Few, if any, have held a gaming license in...
Nevada StateJackson Hole News&Guide Newspaper

Mixed reactions to cancellation of Burning Man in Nevada

RENO, Nev. (AP) — The cancellation of Burning Man for the second year is drawing mixed reaction in northern Nevada, where some businesses and tourism officials say they’ll miss the economic boost from festivalgoers, but health officials are glad they won’t contribute to increasing the risk of spreading COVID-19. The counter-culture festival in the Black Rock Desert about 100 miles north of Reno typically attracts nearly 80,000 people who spend an estimated $63 million in Nevada.
Nevada Statehawaiinewsnow.com

Many Las Vegas casinos drop mask mandates for fully vaccinated people

LAS VEGAS, Nevada (HawaiiNewsNow) - Many casinos in Las Vegas are moving to 100% capacity and dropping their mask mandates for fully vaccinated people, following new guidance from the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention. The state of Nevada followed the CDC’s new guidance from last week, saying masks are...
Las Vegas, NVEater

The Eater Vegas Outdoor Dining Guide for 2021

Welcome to the Eater Vegas outdoor dining guide, updated for 2021. The weather in Las Vegas makes it ideal for outdoor dining and drinking year round, whether in the middle of triple-digit temperatures in the summer (thank you, misters) or in the midst of winter (thank you, heaters). Head to a romantic patio on the Strip at Restaurant Guy Savoy, a patio with a view of the city at Legacy Club, a garden hideout at Park on Fremont, or patio with sand and poolside views at Casa Calavera.
Nevada StatePosted by
Nationwide Report

Multi-vehicle pile-up led to injuries on US 50 and Nevada 28 (Lake Tahoe, NV)

On Saturday morning, a crash involving three vehicles caused injuries on US 50 and Nevada 28. The incident took place at about 10:52 a.m. on US 50 and Nevada 28 while reports showed that the wreck led to injuries. Two medical helicopters and a ground ambulance rushed the injured passengers to the hospital, said the Nevada Highway Patrol. The crash also led to the traffic closure of the US 50 on Spooner Summit for about 3.5 hours. The authorities confirmed that one of the vehicles involved rolled over and they do not suspect impairment as a reason behind the crash.