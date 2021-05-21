Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.56 Per Share
Equities analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.56 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for The Carlyle Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.59. The Carlyle Group reported earnings per share of $0.53 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.www.modernreaders.com