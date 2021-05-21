Sophie the Bear Cub: Was Her Start to Life Just as Heartbreaking as Her Oswald’s Bear Ranch Death?

Sophie was a young North American black bear whose April 2019 death broke hearts all over. After escaping from her enclosure at Oswald’s Bear Ranch (a Michigan tourist trap that uses bears for exploitative photo ops), she was shot and killed when she was found—days later. Folks were outraged when they learned of her violent death. But PETA recently discovered an interesting connection regarding Sophie, and it might result in more of that same fury. (But don’t fret—we’ve got a place for you to channel all your disgust for Oswald’s.)