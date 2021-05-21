Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Acquires 7,650 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)
Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 188,998 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,650 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $14,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.www.modernreaders.com