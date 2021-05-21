newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Acquires 7,650 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

By Emily Schoerning
modernreaders.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 188,998 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,650 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $14,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

www.modernreaders.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Equity Investment#Zacks Investment Research#Stock Trading#Raytheon Technologies Co#Jjj Advisors Inc#73 47#Raytheon Technologies#Evp#Sec#Wells Fargo Company#Langenberg Company#Redburn Partners#Pratt Whitney#Collins Aerospace Systems#Rtx Shares#Rtx Stock#Company Insiders#Institutional Investors#Counsel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
RTX
Related
Stocksbaseballnewssource.com

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) Stock Price Up 9.9%

Shares of Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) rose 9.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.38 and last traded at $10.30. Approximately 4,360 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 889,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.37.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$101.56 Million in Sales Expected for Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) will post $101.56 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Workiva’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $101.04 million and the highest is $102.00 million. Workiva reported sales of $83.86 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Sets New 12-Month High at $87.07

Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $87.07 and last traded at $86.19, with a volume of 55927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.23. Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group...
Stocksbaseballnewssource.com

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Bellerophon Therapeutics LLC is a biotherapeutics company. It is focused on developing products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary and cardiac diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of INOpulse and BCM which are in different clinical stage. Bellerophon Therapeutics LLC is based in Hampton, New Jersey. “. Shares...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$16.86 Billion in Sales Expected for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to post $16.86 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Pfizer’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $14.12 billion to $19.03 billion. Pfizer reported sales of $11.80 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.
Stocksbaseballnewssource.com

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.00.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 745 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its position in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,895 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 745 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Has $3.68 Million Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) PT Raised to $108.00 at Susquehanna

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) had its price objective raised by Susquehanna from $100.00 to $108.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock. Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of...
Industrymodernreaders.com

VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Brokerages expect VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) to announce ($0.08) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for VBI Vaccines’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.11). VBI Vaccines posted earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, July 30th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Shares Sold by Boston Family Office LLC

Boston Family Office LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,283 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 632 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $2,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Swiss National Bank Has $729.07 Million Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,572,413 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.39% of Broadcom worth $729,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Financial Reportsbaseballnewssource.com

$0.66 EPS Expected for Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.66 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Service Co. International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.68. Service Co. International reported earnings per share of $0.58 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.35 Billion

Analysts expect Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report $4.35 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for Mastercard’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.27 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.53 billion. Mastercard posted sales of $3.34 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Insider Buying: Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) CAO Purchases 1,500 Shares of Stock

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) CAO Justin Frenzel bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.73 per share, for a total transaction of $10,095.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $10,095. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

KeyCorp Comments on RPT Realty’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:RPT)

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for RPT Realty in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 18th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.20. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for RPT Realty’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Cigna (NYSE:CI) PT Raised to $304.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Cigna (NYSE:CI) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $265.00 to $304.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the health services provider’s stock. Several other equities analysts have also commented on CI....