Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Acquires 7,650 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Wall Street analysts expect that Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.66 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Service Co. International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.68. Service Co. International reported earnings per share of $0.58 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.