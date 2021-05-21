$342.63 Million in Sales Expected for SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) This Quarter
Wall Street analysts expect SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) to announce sales of $342.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for SLM’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $333.27 million and the highest estimate coming in at $352.00 million. SLM reported sales of $348.78 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.www.modernreaders.com