Good morning RotoBallers! Some of you might be surprised to find out and some of you correctly assumed that I have an analytical/statistical background. But what always interested me was not those results that fit the expected model, but those true outliers. The aberrations, the deviations away from the pattern if you will, were what always fascinated me. So forgive me if I find it interesting that today's piece will be my first preview here on Rotoballer of an all-day MLB slate on FanDuel.