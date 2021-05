There is nothing quite like biting into a crunchy, juicy "chicken" nugget...especially when it’s 100% animal-free. But as the rampant ramp-up of plant-based chicken nuggets and tenders cascade onto the market, how do you know which are best? A good problem to have when it comes to plant-based proteins and products is the abundance of options—but you may have severe choice paralysis choosing the perfect chicken nugget. That’s why we have done a deep dive into some of the latest plant-based nugget innovations and highlighted the best of the best.