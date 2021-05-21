newsbreak-logo
Presidential Election

Donald Trump Announces Return of 'Trump Force One' [VIDEO]

By Rob Snyder
NewsTalk 1290
NewsTalk 1290
 2 days ago
One of the more memorable images of the 2016 presidential election was Donald Trump's personal jet flying across the nation as he battled Hillary Clinton. The Boeing 757 nicknamed "Trump Force One" featured two Rolls-Royce engines and could seat over 40 people. It was also customized with multiple bedrooms, a dining room, and other luxuries. Trump used the jet from the moment he announced the start of his presidential campaign in 2015.

NewsTalk 1290

NewsTalk 1290

Wichita Falls, TX
NewsTalk 1290 has the best news coverage for Wichita Falls, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

