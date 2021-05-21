Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Trims Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)
Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC decreased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,116 shares of the company's stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC's holdings in PepsiCo were worth $17,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.