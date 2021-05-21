newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Trims Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

By Anthony Bellafiore
modernreaders.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC decreased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $17,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

www.modernreaders.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pepsico#Credit Suisse Group#Nasdaq Inc#Equity Investment#Holding Company#Stock Investors#Sec#Brighton Jones Llc#Pepsico Inc#Pepsico News#Wolfe Research#Ubs Group#Quaker Foods#Frito Lay North America#Pepsico Stock#Counsel#Pep#Institutional Investors#Equities Analysts#Australia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
Country
China
Related
Stocksbaseballnewssource.com

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Receives Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MT. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp raised their price target on ArcelorMittal from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.60.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Standard Life Aberdeen plc Buys 54,842 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 127.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,026 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,842 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $13,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Swiss National Bank Has $729.07 Million Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,572,413 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.39% of Broadcom worth $729,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 745 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its position in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,895 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 745 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Businessbaseballnewssource.com

Puma (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) Raised to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on PUMSY. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Puma in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Puma in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Puma in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Cambridge Financial Group Inc. Boosts Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Cambridge Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,943 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the quarter. ANSYS comprises 3.1% of Cambridge Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Cambridge Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $7,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) Now Covered by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on KNBE. Citigroup assumed coverage on...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,546 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,824 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $8,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX) PT Lowered to $18.00 at SVB Leerink

Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX) had its price target cut by SVB Leerink from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. DBTX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 8.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,776 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in AutoZone were worth $61,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Boston Family Office LLC Sells 2,173 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Boston Family Office LLC lessened its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,322 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,173 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $1,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Brokerages Anticipate Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Belden’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.88 and the highest is $0.94. Belden reported earnings per share of $0.46 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.
Industrymodernreaders.com

VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Brokerages expect VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) to announce ($0.08) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for VBI Vaccines’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.11). VBI Vaccines posted earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, July 30th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,541 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $4,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Keybank National Association OH Trims Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 405,975 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 452 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $44,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

First National Bank of Omaha Has $1.48 Million Holdings in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

First National Bank of Omaha lifted its holdings in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha owned approximately 0.12% of Kforce worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

M&T Bank Corp Sells 5,696 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

M&T Bank Corp cut its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 13.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,696 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Insider Selling: Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Insider Sells $778,700.00 in Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.74, for a total value of $778,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $778,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.