Black, White, and Dread All Over—Will ‘Cruella’ Be a Dalmatian Disaster?

With summer 2021 upon us, everyone wants to get in on the pool action, including your dog. Summer can be an uncomfortable season for dogs with thicker coats, so a haircut and some pool time is in order to keep them happy and healthy. Excessive heat is also dangerous for your dog, so be sure to supply them with plenty of water and shade while you’re all playing outside. Dogs also love to play in the water, and splashing around in dog pools can be a fun activity for you and your pooch alike.