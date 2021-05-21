Black, White, and Dread All Over—Will ‘Cruella’ Be a Dalmatian Disaster?
Disney’s 1996 live-action remake of 101 Dalmatians set off a Dalmatian-buying frenzy among families who fell in love with the pups on screen. But this impulse-buying boom was quickly followed by the surrender of countless Dalmatians to animal shelters. Others were dumped on the streets or chained in backyards after people realized that taking care of an animal is no easy task. With Cruella set to be released on May 28, PETA is trying to prevent a disastrous sequel by urging viewers to adopt, never shop.www.peta.org