MILFORD, Conn. (PRWEB) May 12, 2021. As part of an ongoing commitment to providing excellent customer service, Bead Chain is pleased to announce the launch of their new website, http://www.beadchain.com. The fifth-generation family business has used the past year as an opportunity to transform its digital technology, and the website refresh is just one of numerous technological advancements that will help elevate its customer experience. The website provides a faster and more dynamic digital experience from start to finish for customers looking for Bead Chain® to use in their vertical blinds and shades, clutch systems and controllers, and various other applications.