Molly Hager joins cast of upcoming Apple TV+ series 'Five Days at Memorial'

David E. Kelley and Nicole Kidman are looking to continue making beautiful series together, with the Big Little Lies, Nine Perfect Strangers, and The Undoing duo tapping WandaVision star Elizabeth Olsen to headline their upcoming HBO Max limited series Love and Death. Written by Kelley and directed by Homeland's Lesli Linka Glatter, the project focuses on the true story of Wylie, TX, housewife Candy Montgomery's (Olson) murder of Betty Gore in 1980. The limited series is inspired by the book Evidence of Love: A True Story of Passion and Death in the Suburbs and a collection of articles from Texas Monthly ("Love & Death In Silicon Prairie, Part I & II"), and revolves around (as the description goes) "two church-going couples, enjoying small-town family life in Texas, until somebody picks up an ax." Kelley executive produces via his David E. Kelley Productions, with Kidman and Per Saari executive producing via Blossom Films; Glatter; Scott Brown, and Megan Creydt through Texas Monthly; Matthew Tinker; Michael Klick and Helen Verno. Lionsgate TV (Love Life) serves as the studio.