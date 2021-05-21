newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Flint, MI

TV5 News Update - Friday evening, May 21

WNEM
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice are investigating after two people were killed in the city of Flint early Friday morning. Officers are investigating a shooting that happened Thursday night in Saginaw. We have your top headlines and forecast for Friday evening, May 21.

www.wnem.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saginaw, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Flint, MI
City
Saginaw, MI
Flint, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Tv5#City Police#Tv5 News#Headlines
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Saginaw, MIWNEM

Streets shut down after crash in Saginaw

Court and Mason streets in Saginaw have been shut down after a roll-over crash in Saginaw. Saginaw County Central Dispatch first reported the crash just after 1am Monday morning. No word yet on what led up to the crash, or if anyone was injured. Stay with TV5 for updates.
Saginaw, MIabc12.com

Charges dropped, now Saginaw man suing city, officers over arrest

SAGINAW, Mich. - Proper police procedure and probable cause. Those two issues are at the forefront of a lawsuit filed against two Saginaw police officers and the city. A man was arrested in January 2020, jailed for five days, accused of breaking windows of city buildings. The charges of malicious...
Flint, MIabc12.com

Flint woman mauled by dog

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (5/14/2021) - A woman is expected to be okay, after being attacked by a dog. It happened just before noon on Dupont Street near Pasadena Avenue in Flint. The Genesee County Sheriff’s office tells us a neighbor saw it happening. He disclosed to the family he...
Saginaw, MIKEYT

Aunt speaks out after nephew was killed by officers

SAGINAW, Michigan (WNEM) — For the first time, a mid-Michigan woman is speaking out after her nephew was shot and killed by police. Earlier this month, a district court judge approved a more $510,000 settlement in the death of Zane Blaisdell. 48-year-old Zane Blaisdell loved photography, music, art, and animals.
Michigan Stateabc12.com

Michigan reports continued drops in key COVID-19 statistics

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan’s three key COVID-19 statistics all have declined to levels from before the March and April surge. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,289 new COVID-19 illnesses on Saturday and 2,230 cases combined for Sunday and Monday. Saturday’s total of new cases ties the lowest single-day increase since March 6.
Michigan StateWSIL TV

Michigan flood victims may have to wait for accountability

LANSING, Mich (AP) — An attorney representing nearly 300 clients affected by a flood in Midland County, Michigan, last year said Monday he doesn’t expect litigation to be resolved any time soon. It’s been almost one year since the Edenville Dam, which took another dam down with it, caused large-scale destruction to the surrounding areas. Attorney Ven Johnson, alongside affected residents, gave an update on the scope of the flood’s impact and a status on the court cases against the dam owner and the state of Michigan. He says he expects state appeals to bump back a trial date to 2024 at the soonest.
Saginaw, MIabc12.com

Police body cameras: building trust and adding accountability

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) -As we’re inundated with what seems like countless police-involved shootings captivating headlines in recent months, communities across the country are beginning to take a hard inward look at the role of policing in America. Transparency and accountability for the officers involved, a key facet of the emerging...
abc12.com

Demand is high but supply is low for new and used boats this summer

“We can still rise:” Saginaw to undertake first city-wide cleanup effort. Pediatricians hopeful that COVID-19 vaccination will encourage use of more vaccines. Michigan lawmakers consider bills to regulate gravel mines at state level. Genesee County sheriff deputy remains focused on career in tough times. A year of division between community...
Saginaw, MIPosted by
The Saginaw News

Man gets up to 90 years in prison for ‘vicious, despicable attack’ on woman in downtown Saginaw office

SAGINAW, MI — On a brisk winter morning in 2018, a retired schoolteacher was working in a downtown Saginaw office building when a mentally ill stranger walked in. His mental state further impacted by LSD, cocaine, and alcohol, the stranger proceeded to viciously beat and rob the 65-year-old woman, delivering such grievous injuries that she had to be airlifted to an Ann Arbor hospital.