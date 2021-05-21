Governor Ducey Signs Bill Allowing To-Go Cocktails

Governor Doug Ducey today signed legislation allowing bars, liquor stores and restaurants to sell cocktails to-go, expanding opportunities for businesses across the state. “Businesses owners have shown that offering to-go beverages can be done responsibly and safely,” said Governor Ducey. “House Bill 2773 will make sure restaurants and bars have the opportunity to expand operations and meet the needs of their customers, especially after weathering the effects of the pandemic. My thanks to Representative Jeff Weninger for sponsoring legislation that will help so many businesses.”