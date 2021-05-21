newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Drinks

Governor Ducey Signs Bill Allowing To-Go Cocktails

By All About Arizona News
allaboutarizonanews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGovernor Doug Ducey today signed legislation allowing bars, liquor stores and restaurants to sell cocktails to-go, expanding opportunities for businesses across the state. “Businesses owners have shown that offering to-go beverages can be done responsibly and safely,” said Governor Ducey. “House Bill 2773 will make sure restaurants and bars have the opportunity to expand operations and meet the needs of their customers, especially after weathering the effects of the pandemic. My thanks to Representative Jeff Weninger for sponsoring legislation that will help so many businesses.”

www.allaboutarizonanews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Doug Ducey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcoholic Beverages#Restaurants#Food Drink#Liquor Stores#Hard Liquor#House#Union Hospitality Group#Jr S Bar#Sierra Vista#The Department Of Liquor#To Go Cocktails#To Go Beverages#To Go Beer#To Go Alcohol#Governor Ducey#Wine#Restaurant Owners#Legislation#Arizona Businesses#Dining Rooms
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
News Break
Drinks
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Colorado Statelamarledger.com

Marijuana regulation bill overwhelmingly passes in Colorado House

The Colorado House of Representatives passed the state’s most substantial marijuana regulation policy since legalization on Thursday, intending to crack down on youth access to high-potency THC products and tighten rules for the medical marijuana market. HB21-1317 passed overwhelmingly, 56-8, and moves on to the state Senate, where it is...
EconomyArizona Capitol Times

Ducey cuts jobless benefits, offers incentives to work

Gov. Doug Ducey is cutting off the $300 a week in extra federal jobless benefits in a bid to help the restaurant and hospitality industry find more people willing to work for what they are paying. But they will get a one-time $2,000 bonus if they take a full-time job...
Alabama StateABC 33/40 News

Governor signs Alabama wine shipment bill into law

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBMA) — On Thursday, May 13, Governor Kay Ivey signed House Bill 437 into law. The law allow wineries to get a direct wine shipper license from the Alcoholic Beverage Control Board to ship limited quantities of wine directly to Alabama residents who are 21 and older. I...
Florida StateRegister Citizen

Florida governor signs bill to make alcohol to go permanent

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida restaurants will be able to sell cocktails along with delivery and take out food orders even after the coronavirus pandemic ends under a bill signed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday. DeSantis lifted restrictions on alcohol to go early in the pandemic as a...
Ormond Beach, FLBay News 9

Bill allowing to-go alcohol signed into law by DeSantis

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. — The availability of to-go alcohol became law Thursday when Gov. Ron DeSantis signed Senate Bill 148. The program was originally put in place in March to help restaurants. The program was temporarily put into place in March to help restaurants struggling during the pandemic. When the...
Politicsmichigan.gov

Governor Whitmer Signs Bipartisan Bills

LANSING, Mich. -- Today, Governor Whitmer signed House Bill 4429, House Bill 4067 and House Bill 4053. "I welcome the opportunity to sign bipartisan legislation," said Governor Whitmer. "I am happy to sign House Bill 4067 to amend the Public Health Code to update the licensing process for specialized dentistry, and House Bill 4429 and House Bill 4053 to rename roads in memory of valued community members."
Vail, AZsahuaritasun.com

Schools become pressure points for mask usage after Ducey removes mandate

(The Center Square) – Gov. Doug Ducey removed mask mandates in Arizona schools last month, allowing school districts to decide on the issue. Since then, school districts have seen pressure to either follow suit or keep their kids masked. Prescott area schools rescinded their mask mandate shortly after Ducey's announcement....
Restaurantsfox35orlando.com

'Alcohol to-go' bill delivered to Governor Ron DeSantis

- Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday formally received a bill that would make permanent a change allowing restaurants to sell alcoholic drinks with take-home meals. Lawmakers passed the bill (SB 148) last month. DeSantis will have until May 27 to act on it. DeSantis last spring issued an executive order that included so-called "alcohol to go" to help restaurants forced to scale back operations in the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Drinkselpasoinc.com

Abbott signs bill allowing Texans to purchase alcohol to-go

(The Center Square) – Alcohol to-go is now legal in Texas after Gov. Greg Abbott signed a bill on Wednesday allowing Texans to purchase beer and spirits in take-out orders from restaurants. “Texas leads the way. Alcohol to-go is official law,” he tweeted along with a video of an El...
Businessyumanewsnow.com

Governor Ducey Ends Counterproductive Federal Unemployment Benefit Programs

Phoenix, Arizona - Following Governor Doug Ducey’s announcement marking the end to Arizona’s participation in the Federal Unemployment Benefit Programs that are hindering the state’s economic recovery, Americans for Prosperity-Arizona (AFP-AZ) released a statement thanking Governor Ducey for taking this step to help boost Arizona’s economy and help businesses who are looking to create jobs.
Arizona Stateallaboutarizonanews.com

Governor Ducey Announces “Arizona Back To Work”

Governor Doug Ducey today announced Arizona’s plan to support Arizonans getting back to work, and fill the thousands of jobs available across the state. Governor Ducey announced Arizona will no longer be taking federal money for supplemental unemployment benefits, and instead will offer one-time bonuses to returning workers, along with child care support, educational opportunities and rental assistance.
Arizona Stateheraldstandard.com

Arizona joins 12 GOP states in ending extra unemployment pay

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey on Thursday joined a growing number of Republican governors who are stopping payment of an extra $300 a week in pay for unemployed workers as a way to force people to return to work. The governor’s action ends of use of federal virus...
Economytucsonlocalmedia.com

Ducey to halt $300 federal boost to unemployment benefits

Arizona will no longer provide the weekly $300 federal supplement for unemployed workers during the pandemic, Gov. Doug Ducey said on Thursday. With his “Arizona Back-to-Work” Plan, thousands of Arizonans on unemployment will return to receiving the maximum $240 on July 10. Several other states announced they also would stop...
Politicsthebee.news

Governor Ducey Signs Legislation To Help Prevent Fentanyl Overdoses

Governor Doug Ducey signed legislation yesterday to exclude fentanyl testing products from the list of illegal drug paraphernalia, allowing those who use drugs or suffer from addiction to identify drugs that have been laced with the lethal narcotic. “Drug use claims far too many lives each year,” said Governor Ducey....