newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles, CA

Danny Masterson Will Have to Stand Trial for Alleged Rape of 3 Women During the Early 2000s

By Halle Kiefer, @hallekiefer
Vulture
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlmost a year after being initially charged with the alleged rape of three women, That ’70s Show actor Danny Masterson has been finally ordered to stand trial. According to Variety, Judge Charlaine F. Olmedo ruled Friday that prosecutors had provided enough evidence at this week’s preliminary hearing for the case to move forward. All three of The Ranch star’s accusers testified beginning on Tuesday, providing grim details of his alleged crimes. According to one woman, when she attempted to resist during an April 2003 assault at Masterson’s Hollywood home, the actor allegedly threatened her with a gun pulled from his nightstand.

www.vulture.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
City
Hollywood, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Danny Masterson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#3 Women#Sexual Assault#Trial Court#Sexual Harassment#The Church Of Scientology#Variety#Prison#Civil Proceedings#Gun#Preliminary Hearing#December#Star#November#Stand#Religious Arbitration#Grim Details#This Week#Olmedo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Sex Crimes
News Break
Violent Crimes
News Break
Netflix
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Los Angeles, CAmynewsla.com

Judge Denies Request to Indefinitely Postpone Robert Durst’s Trial

A Los Angeles judge Monday denied an emergency motion filed by Robert Durst’s attorneys asking for his murder trial to be postponed indefinitely. Superior Court Judge Mark Windham ruled only on the continuance — saying he would not hear testimony Monday from Durst’s doctor about the 78-year-old real estate scion’s “life-threatening health issues” or rule on whether the defendant should be released on a “high bail amount” due to the lack of the required 10 days notice by the defense team.
Los Angeles, CAmynewsla.com

Arguments Heard on Motion to Force Model’s Suit Before Arbitrator

A judge heard arguments Monday on Guess Inc.’s motion to force arbitration of a model’s lawsuit alleging company founder Paul Marciano sexually harassed her in the workplace, but he did not immediately rule. Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Steven J. Kleifield said the hearing involving Guess’ motion to compel arbitration...
Los Angeles County, CAfox5ny.com

Trial of Robert Durst resumes

The murder trial of multimillionaire Robert Durst resumed on Monday after a 14-month recess due to the coronavirus pandemic. Durst didn't appear in Los Angeles County Superior Court for the day's proceedings.