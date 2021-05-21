newsbreak-logo
Dawes County, NE

Severe Weather Statement issued for Dawes by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-21 18:21:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-21 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Dawes THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EASTERN DAWES COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 530 PM MDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However heavy rain is still possible with this thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM MDT for the Panhandle of Nebraska. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service Cheyenne.

alerts.weather.gov
Effective: 2021-05-12 13:35:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Box Butte; Cheyenne; Dawes; Morrill; North Sioux; Scotts Bluff; South Sioux SCATTERED SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS THIS AFTERNOON Scattered showers and thunderstorms are moving through southeast Wyoming and western Nebraska this afternoon. Gusty winds up to 40 MPH and hail up to half an inch are possible in the strongest storms. Brief periods of lightning and moderate rainfall are also possible. Storms are expected to diminish after 7 PM MDT this evening.