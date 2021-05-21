newsbreak-logo
Henry Cavill Joins “Highlander” Reboot

By Garth Franklin
darkhorizons.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article“John Wick” director Chad Stahelski’s long in the works “Highlander” reboot at Lionsgate just got a boost as Henry Cavill is in talks to star, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. It is unknown what character he will play, but the “Man of Steel” and “The Witcher” star is expected to...

