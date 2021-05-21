newsbreak-logo
Sonic Mania composer Tee Lopes releases a chill take on the Pokémon Center theme

By Tom Brown
nintendowire.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’ve covered Tee Lopes’ tunes here before – not only is he behind the stellar Sonic Mania OST, the upcoming Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge, and many other soundtracks besides, he still occasionally goes back to his roots and releases fan remixes from time to time. This latest release,...

nintendowire.com
