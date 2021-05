The Eastern Alamance women’s soccer team concluded its season on May 5 with a disappointing 5-2 loss to Union Pines in the second round of the NCHSAA 3A East Region state playoffs. But despite the setback, it was another fine spring on the pitch for the Eagles. EAHS finished in second place overall in the Mid-State Conference standings, and won a huge 1-0 shutout win over Jacksonville on the road in the opening round of the state playoffs.