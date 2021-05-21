Colquitt Regional moves COVID vaccinations to clinics

Colquitt Regional Medical Center recently announced that it will be offering COVID-19 vaccines within its medical clinics in lieu of a drive-thru vaccine clinic. Mobile vaccination clinics are also offered free of charge to community organizations that have 20+ members wanting a vaccine. Pictured is Kevin Brown, RN, administering a COVID-19 vaccine at a mobile vaccination clinic held at National Beef. Please call the Colquitt Regional COVID-19 hotline at 229-891-9380 for more information. Colquitt Regional Medical Center

MOULTRIE, Ga. – Colquitt Regional Medical Center recently announced that it will now be offering COVID-19 vaccines within its medical clinics in lieu of a drive-thru vaccine clinic.

The hospital’s last drive-thru clinic at Heritage Church was Friday, May 14. Vaccinations will continue to be offered, but patients will now receive them in their family medicine provider’s office, the hospital said in a press release Friday. An appointment is required and can be set up by calling their doctor’s office.

For those who do not have an established primary care provider, the vaccine will still be available. Individuals may call the Colquitt Regional COVID-19 hotline at 229-891-9380 to set up an appointment.

The clinics currently offering the vaccine include Sterling Group Primary Care Clinic, Georgia South Family Medicine, Sterling Group Kirk Clinic, and Sterling Group Internal Medicine.

Since Jan. 11, the hospital has held weekly drive-thru vaccination clinics at Heritage Church in efforts to make the vaccine easily accessible, only pausing for several weeks in February and March due to supply shortages.

“Our staff has worked tirelessly each week at the drive-thru clinic to ensure that anyone who wants the vaccine may receive it in a convenient, efficient manner,” said Colquitt Regional President and CEO Jim Matney. “The team out at Heritage Church has worked in the cold, rain, wind, and heat. We have received so many compliments about our vaccine process and the employees out there. I am very proud of our team who worked to make it such a success.”

As vaccine supply has remained readily available, Colquitt Regional has also made mobile vaccination clinics available to organizations throughout the community.

Churches, clubs, businesses, schools, etc. may request to host a mobile clinic with the hospital by calling the COVID-19 hotline at 229-891-9380.

“We will come to your place of work, worship, or meeting to give shots free of charge to a group of 20 or more,” said Matney. “Over the past two months, we have held several successful mobile clinics throughout the community and the response has been great.”

As of Friday, May 21, the hospital had administered 10,275 individual doses, with 5,476 people being considered fully vaccinated.

Ninety-nine percent of physicians at Colquitt Regional have received the COVID-19 vaccine and recommend it to their patients, the hospital said.

“The key to getting our community back to normal is to get as many people vaccinated as possible,” said Hospital Authority Chairman Maureen A. Yearta, Ed.D. “We have made it easy and attainable for anyone to receive the vaccine and we encourage everyone to get it when they can.”

According to the CDC, people who are fully vaccinated may resume normal, pre-pandemic activities without wearing a mask or physically distancing, except where required by federal, state, and local rules and regulations, including local business and workplace guidance.

For more information on the COVID-19 vaccine or clinic information, please call the Colquitt Regional COVID-19 hotline at 229-891-9380.