Brad Underwood is working quickly to fill the two assistant coach vacancies, as the Illinois basketball program has made their first hire. In an article earlier this week, I put together five assistant coach options I believe would work best for the Illini. I was close to putting two former Illinois basketball players on the list but decided to just stick with one. The one former player I left off the list was Chester Frazier. Well, on Thursday, the Illini hired Frazier as an assistant coach.