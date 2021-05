As the old adage goes, “third time’s the charm.” Live from Las Vegas, Nevada, Game Changer Wrestling will put on one of the more eventful shows of the week with Draft Day. When it comes to Vegas, anyone’s luck and fortune can change. Who will end up getting lucky? On the flipside, who will end up losing more than they put down? No matter what, in this case, what happens in Vegas doesn’t necessarily stay in Vegas. Take a look at the action to come, featuring independent wrestlers from around the world, at GCW Draft Day. See the full card and a few key highlights below.