newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Jacksonville’s Eastside neighborhood to receive $1 million from Shad Khan and Jaguars

By Lorena Inclán, Action News Jax
Posted by 
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EZh9p_0a7Ug17Z00

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville’s Eastside is home to some of the poorest families in our area.

A stark difference from the millions generated by its wealthy neighbor, the Jacksonville Jaguars.

For Dana Miller, while the Eastside is home, for a long time he didn’t value it.

LOCAL STORY: Parents at Bartram Trail High School asking for apologies after seeing their children’s yearbook photos digitally altered

“I helped tear down this community. I was a drug dealer and I felt guilty, and not only guilty, but when I came back out here, I saw my people were in need,” said Miller.

After serving 10 years in prison, he was determined to help build his neighborhood back up.

“Being a barber there’s more to it than just cutting hair. I’m the psychologist, that father figure, that person that they can come talk to,” he said.

The Man Cave Barber Shop is one of the few businesses left on A. Philip Randolph Boulevard.

Miller has gained the trust of not only those who sit in his chair but also Jaguars President Mark Lamping who invited him and other leaders to lunch this week.

The Khan family and the Jacksonville Jaguars Foundation are committing $1 million to the Eastside through the nonprofit, LIFT JAX.

The money will go toward food insecurity, parks and playgrounds, culture and business, placement on the National Register of Historic Places, and organizational and community support.

Miller called the investment a blessing and he hopes it’s only the beginning.

“This is setting standards now for the whole entire Jacksonville. You’re starting out east first helping and now other communities in Jacksonville can feel like there’s hope,” said Miller.

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
35K+
Followers
43K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shad Khan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eastside#American Football#Fla#Community#Bartram Trail High School#The Man Cave Barber Shop#Home#Parents#Prison#Placement#Hope#Jacksonville
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLSFGate

Florida Home Air Conditioning Now the Official Air Conditioning Partner of the NFL's Jacksonville Jaguars

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (PRWEB) May 09, 2021. Florida Home Air Conditioning, part of the American Residential Services (ARS/Rescue Rooter) network, announced today they have entered into a multi-year sponsorship with the Jacksonville Jaguars for the 2021 NFL season. They are now the official air conditioning partner of the Jacksonville Jaguars. As part of the partnership, Florida Home Air Conditioning will be showcased on stadium signage, radio, TV, and digital and print assets. In January 2021, the Jacksonville Jaguars hired three-time national champion, seven-time conference winner, and college Coach of the Decade Urban Meyer and last week selected Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence with the first overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.
NFLktbb.com

Jacksonville Jaguars waive RB Ryquell Armstead

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars waived running back Ryquell Armstead, who missed the entire 2020 season because of complications related to COVID-19. Armstead, 24, was twice placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list last season. He spent 19 days on the list the first time, then dealt with a groin injury and another illness before going back on the list. Players are placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list if they test positive for the virus or have been in close contact with someone who has.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Will Tim Tebow make the Jacksonville Jaguars roster?

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Jacksonville Jaguars will sign former Florida Gators superstar Tim Tebow to a one-year deal. The kicker here is that Tebow will not be signed as a quarterback, but instead, the Jaguars will sign Tebow to play tight end. I have already suggested that...
NFLBig Cat Country

Just how valuable was the Jacksonville Jaguars’ draft?

Wellhouse Company is proud to help Big Cat Country deliver Keep Choppin’ Wood to your inbox—you can sign up for the newsletter here. We’re a local, independent insurance agency right here in Duval providing everything from homeowners policies to risk management services that help you grow your business. Bang it...
NFLchatsports.com

Jacksonville Jaguars rookie Tyson Campbell receives pro comparison

The Jacksonville Jaguars selected former Georgia Bulldogs cornerback Tyson Campbell with the No. 33 pick in the 2021 NFL draft. Campbell’s selection addressed an area of need for the Jaguars and gives them a player with an incredibly high ceiling. Campbell will be one of the most athletic defensive backs...
NFLlastwordonsports.com

Jacksonville Jaguars Schedule Breakdown

1. Vs. Buffalo Bills (Week 9) And to think it was just four years ago that the Blake Bortles led Jaguars defeated the Buffalo Bills 9-6 in the playoffs. This is a different Bills team. They are much more formidable and Josh Allen could once again be an MVP caliber player. Even as a rookie Trevor Lawrence should be able to keep the Jags in games. But the defense likely won’t be able to stop the Bills yet. This will be the most difficult game in the 2021 season.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Jacksonville Jaguars 3 most difficult games in 2021

How much have the Jacksonville Jaguars really improved since the end of the 2020 season? Looking at all the changes the organization has made to the coaching staff, the front office, and the roster, it’s fair to say that a lot. While they should be able to win more than just one game in 2021, have they improved enough to keep up with the best teams in the NFL?
NFLFirst Coast News

Jacksonville Jaguars to take on Texans in team's first game of 2021 NFL season

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars will take on the Texans in the team's first game of the 2021 season, according to a tweet from NFL Insider Field Yates. Additionally, the first NFL game of the year will be the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at home against the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, Sept. 9 to open the season, tweeted Ian Rapoport.
NFLPosted by
AllClemson

Travis Etienne, Jaguars...Receiver?

What happens when the all-time leading rusher in ACC history gets selected in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft?. Apparently, he becomes a wide receiver. At least that's the buzz is coming out of Jacksonville Jaguars' rookie mini-camp, where former Clemson star running back Travis Etienne is exclusively working out as a pass-catcher.
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jacksonville Jaguars 2022 Super Bowl 56 odds

The Jacksonville Jaguars were the worst team in the NFL last season but are looking to rebuild in 2021 with a new head coach and a new quarterback. Below, we look at the Jacksonville Jaguars 2022 Super Bowl 56 odds, with NFL futures picks and predictions. Jacksonville won just one...
NFLPosted by
WJCT News

The Jacksonville Jaguars Are Returning To London For 1 Game This Season

The National Football League announced Wednesday morning it will resume International Series Games during the 2021 season after the coronavirus pandemic halted all international games last season. The Jaguars will play the Miami Dolphins at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Oct. 17 at 9:30 a.m. ET. The Atlanta Falcons and...
NFL987thecoast.com

TRADE! EAGLES ACQUIRE NEW CORNERBACK FROM JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS

The Philadelphia Eagles made a trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars on Tuesday. The Eagles acquired cornerback Josiah Scott and in return, they give up a sixth round draft choice in 2023 along with cornerback Jameson Houston. The trade was reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter on his social media account.
NFLPosted by
Orlando Sentinel

Florida Gators’ great Tim Tebow joins Urban Meyer’s Jacksonville Jaguars

Florida Gators great Tim Tebow is returning to the NFL to reunite with coach Urban Meyer and the revamped Jacksonville Jaguars. Tebow, a former Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback and SEC record-setter, signed a one-year contract Wednesday, according to ESPN’s NFL reporter Adam Schefter, setting the stage for one of the more improbable NFL comebacks in memory. The 33-year-old has not taken an ...
NFLPosted by
AllTrojans

LOOK: USC's Jay Tufele Signs Contract with Jacksonville Jaguars

It's official, former USC Trojan Jay Tufele has signed his contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Jaguars posted a video of Tufele at TIAA Bank Field just moments after he signed his rookie deal. The former USC defensive tackle was selected by the Jaguars in the fourth round of the...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Jacksonville Jaguars: What would constitute a successful 2021 season?

The Jacksonville Jaguars were tough to watch last year. Although they played competitive football at times, they looked underwhelming more often than not. There were certainly some bright spots. Running back James Robinson was a revelation and linebacker Myles Jack was his efficient self. However, the positives were far and few between. After all, you don’t lose 15 games by sheer luck. You have to be consistently bad to drop that many matchups, so heading into the 2021 season, what would constitute a successful season?
NFLBig Cat Country

Jaguars Owner Shad Khan donating $1 million towards revitalizing Historic Eastside Community

Jacksonville Jaguars Owner Shad Khan in cooperation with the Jaguars Foundation is donating $1 million dollars to the LIFT JAX organization and their work in the historic Eastside community with the Historic Eastside Community Development Corporation (HECDC). The “Out East” neighborhood is one of Jacksonville’s most historic and culturally prominent...
NFLPosted by
247Sports

San Francisco 49ers release Marqise Lee, sign Bennie Fowler

Less than one week after signing wide receiver Marqise Lee, the San Francisco 49ers announced they released the former Jacksonville Jaguars and USC star. In his place, the team signed veteran and former Michigan State standout Bennie Fowler. Lee opted out of the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic....