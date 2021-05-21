newsbreak-logo
Judge Orders ’That ‘70s Show’ Actor to Face Three Rape Accusations in Court

By Aaron Keller
Law & Crime
 2 days ago
A California judge on Friday ruled that Danny Masterson, the actor made famous by the TV series That ’70s Show, will face trial on three counts of rape involving accusations from three women in the years 2001 and 2003. After a four-day preliminary hearing, Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge...

LawandCrime.com is the only site and OTT Network that covers live court video, high-profile criminal trials, crazy crime, celebrity justice, and smart legal analysis. Created by TV’s top legal commentator and attorney, Dan Abrams, Law & Crime brings common sense written and video analysis to the often confusing and always intriguing world of the law. The site’s team of journalists and lawyers provide real-time news updates along with live courtroom coverage of the most fascinating trials and legal stories.

