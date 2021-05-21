newsbreak-logo
Jacksonville, FL

City leaders looking for feedback on branding efforts for downtown neighborhoods

By Lorena Inclán, Action News Jax
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 2 days ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — You can have a say on how the city reimagines four downtown Jacksonville neighborhoods.

They want to know, what should the logo for LaVilla look like, what about its color palette?

These are just some of the questions you’ll get to answer on a survey run by the Downtown Investment Authority.

The four neighborhoods the DIA is focusing on are LaVilla, Brooklyn, Southbank and a section dubbed, the North Core which includes the Civic Center Core and The Church District.

Each one has its own unique character; you’ll be asked to rate different logos and color schemes.

“I think it will liven the city, it will allow more tourists to come through and enjoy the area, I’m really into the historic district as it is so it’ll just bring in more education,” said local Marqeece Fowler.

The survey also presents vision statements for each community and asks if the statements are appealing.

You can also leave written comments.

The answers from this survey will hopefully help the DIA attract more visitors and residents to the downtown area.

The deadline to complete the survey is June 2, results will be available about two weeks later.

