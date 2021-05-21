newsbreak-logo
POTUS

Biden awards Medal of Honor to Col. Ralph Puckett Jr.

By UPI
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMay 21 (UPI) — President Joe Biden awarded the Medal of Honor to Col. Ralph Puckett Jr. in a White House ceremony Friday, calling the Korean War veteran “a true American hero.”. South Korean President Moon Jae-in attended the event, the first time a foreign leader has done so. “Your...

Military
Outsider.com

Korean War Veteran Honored With Medal of Honor for His Acts of Service 70 Years Later

The Medal of Honor is the highest honor a military serviceman can receive. A Korean War veteran earned the high honor for acts of bravery he formed nearly 70 years ago. In a ceremony on May 21, President Joe Biden awarded retired Army Colonel Ralph Puckett the Medal of Honor for his service during the Korean War. Puckett nearly sacrificed his life to protect his fellow soldiers during a firefight. South Korean President Moon Jae-in also attended the event, the first time a foreign leader was involved in the ceremony. According to NBC, Jae-in called Puckett a “true hero of the Korean War.”
Military

Korean War hero is latest to earn Medal of Honor

WASHINGTON — President Joseph R. Biden on Friday awarded his first Medal of Honor since he became commander in chief. The nation's highest military decoration was presented to 94-year old Col. Ralph Puckett, Jr. of Georgia, for bravery during the Korean War, when he was just 24 years old. Over...
Military

Korean War vet to receive Medal of Honor from Biden

COLUMBUS, Ga. — UPDATE: The ceremony has concluded. You can rewatch it in the video player above this story shortly. A Korean War hero from Georgia will be honored on Friday by President Joe Biden with the Medal of Honor. Retired Army Col. Ralph Puckett Jr., of Columbus, will be...
Military

Star Spangled Salute: A Veteran Receives The Medal Of Honor

Today’s Star Spangled Salute honors Korean War Veteran, retired Colonel Ralph Puckett Jr. When Ralph was a 1st Lieutenant, he distinguished himself by acts of gallantry above and beyond the call of duty, while serving as the Commander, 8th U.S. Army Ranger Company during the period of November 25, and 26, 1950, in Korea. He served as courageous example and showed extraordinary leadership in battle during a daylight attack on an enemy hill, as he intentionally ran across an open area three times to draw enemy fire. This allowed the Army Rangers to locate and destroy the enemy positions and seize the hill. This is all according to a statement from the White House where Ralph was yesterday, along side President Biden and President Moon Jae-In of South Korea, as he received the Medal of Honor. Congratulations Ralph and THANK YOU for your service.
Military

'Grandfather of the Rangers' credits his soldiers with earning Medal of Honor

WASHINGTON — Col. Ralph Puckett, the 94-year-old retired Army Ranger who will receive the Medal of Honor on Friday, is a fair and honest leader and humble man who has greatly influenced the men he commanded and countless other Rangers he’s mentored over the past seven decades, his friends and family said Thursday.
POTUS

Biden shares the 'most devastating comment' he's heard as president

Donald Trump was preoccupied, to an almost comical degree, with the idea that the United States was an international laughingstock for decades, until the Republican arrived in the White House and single-handedly restored the nation's global stature. As regular readers know, he spent much of his term repeating the line constantly.
Presidential Election

Waltz: Biden is Having a ‘Jimmy Carter Moment’

Since President Joe Biden (D) delivered his State of the Union address to the country, a number of GOP members have voiced their disapproval of the President’s first 100 days in office. Republicans have argued that the Biden administration has not properly responded to the “border crisis,” and many have shared their immigration concerns. In a statement provided this week, Florida Rep. Michael Waltz (R) said that recent events are a clear example of failed leadership, adding that “President Biden is lost in the wilderness” as he is having a “Jimmy Carter moment.”
World

Biden confuses job title of South Korean president after mixing up Netanyahu’s post

President Biden on Friday mistakenly called South Korean President Moon Jae-in a “prime minister” — one day after also botching the title of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Biden delivered the latest eyebrow-raising remark while presenting 94-year-old Korean War veteran Ralph Puckett with the Medal of Honor. “The people in...