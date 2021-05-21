newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

The Best Desk Mats: Because Even If You’re Not Exactly Stylish While You WFH, Your Desk Will Be

By Kate Antoniades
Posted by 
Scary Mommy
Scary Mommy
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Desk mats may not be something you’ve given a lot of thought to, but they’re a smart buy—they can protect your desk from spills and scratches and/or hide the stains and scratches from BEFORE you had a desk mat. When you’ve got kids, an extra layer of protection is good to have on all sorts of surfaces! (I’ve almost forgotten what our dining room table looks like, as it’s been covered by a tablecloth for more than a decade…) With tons of options for colors and designs—from sophisticated to fun—desk mats are easy to coordinate with any desk organizers or home office essentials you’re using as you work from home.

www.scarymommy.com
Scary Mommy

Scary Mommy

12K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Scary Mommy is one of the largest, most influential and trusted sources of entertainment and information for millennial moms online. We’re a community of millions of women, supporting each other through acceptance, empowerment, and the shared experience of motherhood. Our original content informs, entertains, and unites with a fresh and unfiltered perspective on parenting, news, trending topics, and personal stories. Scary Mommy is part of Some Spider Studios, a fast-growing media & entertainment company that is building multiple identity-based brands that lead their space. Taking control of the present and shaping the future, we’re scary fierce, scary proud, and scary strong.

 https://scarymommy.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wfh#Yoga Mat#Dining Room#Faux Leather#Black Leather#Smart Home#Fun House#Best Desk Mats#Google#Haocoo Desk Pad#Cep Desk Mat#Reversible Mat#Anyshock Desk Mat#Wooden Desks#Real Leather#Glass#Smooth Surfaces#Essentials#Designs#Messy Piles
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Amazon
Related
LifestylePosted by
Apartment Therapy

The Low-Cost Magnet Trick That’ll Make Boxes of Parchment Paper and Foil a Million Times Better

Before I learned there might be a better way, I would mindlessly shove parchment paper and aluminum foil inside my silverware drawer so that I wouldn’t have to dig around a dark pantry every time I wanted to bake cookies or wrap up leftovers. That solved the access problem — except half the time, I couldn’t open the drawer because the long cardboard boxes would get jammed in it.
Interior DesignHouzz

Does Your Home Need a ‘Cloffice’?

Searching for a quiet place to focus on work at home, many have turned to their closets. This has given rise to the term “cloffice,” from “closet office.” See 11 examples of how to turn a closet, cupboard or other storage space into a comfy cloffice. 1. Open for Business.
Home & Gardenrealtytimes.com

9 Silly Little Things That Could Be Sabotaging Your Home Sale

If your home is in pretty good shape (i.e. it's decently updated and not in need of a total overhaul), you might think it's ready to go on the market as is. But little things you wouldn't expect can end up being deal breakers. And, when you've got competition, you need your home to stand out for all the right reasons. Give your home a good look and address the little things now before they become big problems when buyers are balking.
Interior DesignSeattle Times

Fixing a cold bathroom that chills the whole house

Q: We live in a late-1950s, four-level split home, and for the 15 years we’ve been here, we have fought the cold chill that the main bathroom and tub create in the house. The bathroom is four steps up from the kitchen, and the thermostat is located just outside the bathroom door. The porcelain tub and tile are original to the home. The window is updated, and we keep the shade pulled; we weren’t sure how else to cover a window that’s inside a shower. The tub and tile are so cold in the winter that when our children were little, we would drain the hot water tank trying to warm the tub first so they could take a bath. The cold from the tiles and tub chills the room and hallway, too. We can feel the cold as we walk by. The room is too small to reconfigure. Any ideas for how to make this room more comfortable and energy-efficient?
RetailPosted by
IndieWire

7 Best Office Desks You Can Buy for Under $100

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. If budget-friendly office desk is your thing, there are a bunch of different...
ShoppingApartment Therapy

The Luxurious Bedding That Turned Our Editor Into a Sheet Snob Is on Major Sale Right Now

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. There are some things in life you just should never skimp on, and quality bedding is one of them. For our beloved Best Lists, AT editors are constantly testing out all types of sheets, comforters, and pillows to discover which brands that are most worthy of your coins. Dreamy bedding company Crane & Canopy completely won us over in the cotton percale category, and they’re currently slashing 15 percent off the price of their fine luxury sheets. Jackpot!
TravelRefinery29

13 Travel Mugs You Can Totally Trust While You’re On The Go

The perfect travel mug deserves to be synonymous with sipping fresh hot coffee while peacefully watching the sunrise. Instead, the portable beverage holder is too often the root of lukewarm liquid seeping into our bags and dribbling down our hands during frantic morning commutes. Investing in a reusable to-go cup is a no-brainer — but, finding one that actually works requires a little more dexterity. This is why we scanned the internet to uncover the best travel mugs that (according to discerning reviewers) will safely insulate your beloved brew while you're on the go.
ShoppingReal Simple

This Space-Efficient Corner Desk Can Be Used Standing or Sitting, and It’s on Sale

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Every home decor lover has a special place in their heart for multipurpose furniture. Double-duty sleeper sofas, lift-top coffee tables, and storage ottomans will not only save you money, but they’ll also preserve space by eliminating the need for additional pieces. And if a convertible furniture staple happens to be on sale? Even better.
ShoppingPopSugar

Enjoy the Great Outdoors While You Wine and Dine With 14 Stylish Coolers From Target

Whether you want to have a chill beach day or a cute picnic brunch with friends, a good quality cooler is imperative for your food and drinks. Let's be real no one wants warm beverages in the middle of a hot day. Target has a wide range of coolers to keep your food and drinks at the right temperature, and we rounded up the most stylish ones. From bright and bold patterns to functional finds that are so convenient to carry around, these coolers are the perfect partner in crime for outdoor activities in the summertime. Keep reading to see our top picks.
Home & Gardenthetrendspotter.net

15 Best Standing Desks That Will Improve Your Productivity

Work isn’t necessarily everyone’s favorite part of the day, but you can make it much more enjoyable by investing in a standing desk. We know sitting all day and leading a sedentary lifestyle can cause health issues like cardiovascular disease and Type 2 diabetes. It can also just leave you feeling tired, sluggish, and achy. Incorporating a standing desk into your work or school life is a great way to combat this. You’ll get the blood flowing, enjoy increased energy, lower stress, and be more productive. An adjustable desk is an ideal selection so that you can combine sitting and standing for the best of both worlds. Start with periods of 15-minutes for standing, working your way up to three or four hours a day.
Interior Designcoveteur.com

Easy Styling Tips for Your Desk Nook

Comprehensive home tours are wonderful and inspiring, but most of us decorate step-by-step, focusing on (and perfecting) specific areas at a time. In Anatomy of a Nook—Coveteur's newest home series—we're dissecting specific areas of a home and asking our stylish friends to break down the process behind their favorite nook, cranny, or corner of their homes.
ElectronicsPosted by
Mental_Floss

Bring Your Office Anywhere With Vari’s Portable Standing Desk

Working from home this past year has challenged the very idea of what an office is anymore. Is it a couch, a back porch, a café, or a completely separate room from the rest of the house? Many of us have adapted our traditional styles for a more customized experience using ergonomic chairs and seat cushions. But if you long for the standing desk you used to have at your old office, Vari desk just released a portable option that you can find on Amazon for $125.
ElectronicsPopular Mechanics

The Best Headphone Stands to Help Organize Your Desk

Everyone loves a decluttered workspace. But one of the things that just never seem to have a place is your over-ear headphones. Do you stick them in a drawer? Shove them to the side? With a good headphone stand you can keep them in sight and within reach. What to...
ElectronicsLifehacker

How to Clean Your Earbuds, Because They're Even Grosser Than You Think

Fungus and yeast infection-causing germs can build upon the earbuds as you jam them inside your ear canals, not to mention wax that visibly sticks to their surfaces. After sending an earbud swab out for analysis, Inside Edition even found pneumonia-causing bacteria such as staph aureus on regularly used earbuds, and one set showed evidence of almost one million different bacteria cultures. Part of that is fear mongering, of course—some bacteria is fine, not to mention unavoidable. Still, our earbuds tend to be pretty gross.
Interior DesignKOAT 7

Here's how you can turn any room into a home office

Even those with a spare room for studying, emailing, taking meetings, getting creative or strategizing know that the real key to productivity is having a surface space to work on (i.e. a desk). If you have to work in an unused bedroom or living room corner — or you're trying to figure out how to make your eat-in kitchen or dining room into an office — you're in luck. We scoured the best designer portfolios to come up with some DIY desk and home office ideas that will allow you to turn any room into a great workspace. From clever repurposing ideas to easy DIY tips, the makeshift desks ahead get the job done.
Lifestyleglamourmagazine.co.uk

13 best umbrellas that are super stylish to keep you dry during Spring showers

Freelance journalist, writing about all things lifestyle and beauty. Big fan of pasta, cheese, chunky black boots and a bright lipstick. Despite us being well into spring, it seems the weather has yet to make up its mind between sunny skies and pouring rain. As we're finally allowed out to socialise with friends and family we haven't seen in months, it only takes one downpour to ruin the hours we spent getting ready, our pub-friendly outfits, perfectly blow-dried hair, stylish new summer sandals and freshly applied makeup. Which is exactly why you need a stylish umbrella.
Home & GardenKFOR

Best desk chairs for home in 2021

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Working from home has been the new normal for many professionals for more than a year, and more and more companies are extending the option of permanent remote work to their employees. Whether you’re an administrator, an executive, a business owner or a student, you’re likely spending hours a day sitting at a desk in your own home.
ShoppingBusiness Insider

10 white chairs you can find on Amazon

If you buy through our links, we may earn money from affiliate partners. While it shows stains easily, white furniture is so versatile. White furniture can make a small space look bigger and it can be accented to fit a variety of different design styles. We handpicked 10 white chairs...
ElectronicsGreatist

Should You Get Into Bed With a Sleepgram Pillow?

We include products we think are useful for our readers. If you buy through links on this page, we may earn a small commission. Here’s our process. Founded in 2016, Sleepgram says it believes you should be able to buy premium products without draining your savings. The company sells one pillow: a 3-in-1 adjustable pillow that’s supposed to be the Goldilocks-perfect fit for basically anyone — regardless of body size and sleeping position.