Bellator 259: Watch reason 3,587 why you don’t go to ground with Aviv Gozali (Video)

Japanese pro wrestling has had hundreds of stars in their native Japan, but outside of a smaller international audience, only a handful have their legacy passed down in such a respectful manner that generations later still hold them with respect, even when the wrestler is well past their prime. NJPW legend and 2x IWGP Heavyweight Champion Yuji Nagata (aged 53) just made his U.S. return in over 30 years to AEW and most fans had very few issues with the hard-hitting veteran still competing at his age. Retired legends like Kenta Kobashi and Mitsuharu Misawa are arguably more widely known by younger generations over Antonio Inoki and Giant Baba, not to mention Rikidozan. Jushin Thunder Liger was still a main event attraction when he retired in 2020 at the age of 55. And on Thursday night, IMPACT Wrestling revealed that another former 2x IWGP Heavyweight Champion (aged 50) Satoshi Kojima was heading to North America for his first time outside of an NJPW/Ring of Honor promotion since his 2014 run as NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion. In the early 2000s, Kojima was one of the first Major League Wrestling (MLW) world champions. But there’s one living legend of Japanese puroresu who still has one trophy left to secure before this 52-year old retires. The “Warlord King” of Suzuki-gun, Minoru Suzuki. And with the recent announcement of the IWGP World Championship being vacated due to injury to Will Ospreay, now may be just the time.