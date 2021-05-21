newsbreak-logo
Combat Sports

Bellator 259: Watch reason 3,587 why you don’t go to ground with Aviv Gozali (Video)

By Chad Porto
FanSided
FanSided
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAviv Gozali tried to take home the leg of Sean Felton at Bellator 259. Bellator 259 saw Aviv Gozali continue his wicked ways on the ground, as he and Sean Felton clashed on the undercard at the event. Gozali tried to take Felton down and nearly locked in a submission far earlier in the first round than intended but Felton was able to shake of Gozali and dash away. After setting up some distance Felton ended up in top position on his opponent, which was all Gozali needed to work his way to Felton’s leg and crank it for the submission win.

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

