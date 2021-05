Yes, you read that right. The motorcycle pictured above isn't a Suzuki Hayabusa GSX 1300 R. It's a replica based on a Bajaj Pulsar 220. The replica was featured on an Indian YouTube channel called Vampvideo. It looks like a lot of attention to detail was given to the build, and as it currently sits, you'd be hard-pressed to find the remnants of the Bajaj. Underneath the fairings of this machine beats a fiery 220cc single-cylinder heart that is said to produce 20 horsepower that roars out of its dual-exhaust system. It has working lights, a killer paint job, and even a 190-width rear tire to put all twenty horses on the ground. To make sure you come to to a stop, the bike even comes with dual disc brakes in the front and a single disc at the back.